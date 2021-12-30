Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong is not giving up yet even though the team will have a mountain to climb in FINAL 2 of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Indonesia came undone against five-time winners Thailand as the latter scored a convincing 4-0 win in FINAL 1 the previous day.

“It is not all done yet. Some big teams had taken a huge lead but faltered in the end. For us, we have to prepare well for the second game,” said Tae-yong.

“The ball is round and in football, anything can happen. We have to work hard not only for the result that we want but we also have to do it for the fans who have been behind the team all this time.

“We have to work on our recovery well.”

An early goal from captain Chanathip Songkrasin paved the way for Thailand as they then added three more goals after the break, off Chanathip, Supachok Surachat and Bordin Phala.

“We have to forget about this game (FINAL 1). We have to prioritise the positives. It is impossible (to come back from four goals down)? We will just have to prepare as well as we can.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

FINAL 2 – National Stadium

FIXTURE

1 January 2022

2030: Thailand (4) vs Indonesia (0)

