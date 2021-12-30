The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race-winning Honda Civic Type R TCR won big in 2021 with examples of the JAS Motorsport-built car capturing no fewer than 11 major titles.

Although there were Honda-powered race wins rather than titles in WTCR 2021, the Civic Type R achieved significant success in other TCR-based series and events around the globe, including in South America where Pepe Oriola became the first TCR South America Drivers’ champion last weekend.

The Spaniard, a race winner during the inaugural WTCR season in 2018, made sure of the crown with a win and a second place during the deciding event of the year.

Mads Fischer, JAS Motorsport TCR Project Leader, said: “To go to a totally new continent and win a major title at the first time of asking is a fantastic achievement for Pepe, and on behalf of all at JAS we send huge congratulations to him and to the W2 Pro GP team on their double-success. I’m extremely proud of the work done by our customer teams and of the support given by our talented staff here at JAS that has led to 11 major titles across the globe for the Honda Civic Type R TCR and 49 race wins – including some for the older FK2 Civic that we continue to support – in 2021. We now look forward to even more success in 2022 and beyond.”

JAS Motorsport Honda Civic Type RT TCR 2021 roll of honour

Team Noah – Super Taikyu ST-TCR Champions (1)

Isidro Callejas (Brutal Fish Racing Team) – TCR Europe Rookie Trophy winner (2)

Viktor Davidovski (PSS Racing Team) – TCR Europe Diamond Trophy winner (3)

Ruben Volt (ALM Honda Racing) – TCR Italy Michelin Trophy winner (4)

Kasper H Jensen (Massive Motorsport) – TCR Denmark Drivers’ Champion (5)

Mike Halder (Halder Motorsport) – TCR Spain Drivers’ Champion (7)

Halder Motorsport – TCR Spain Teams’ Champions (8)

Mike Halder (Halder Motorsport) TCR Iberico Drivers’ Champion (9)

Halder Motorsport – TCR Iberico Teams’ Champions (10)

W2 Pro GP – TCR South America Teams’ Champions (11)

Pepe Oriola (W2 Pro GP) – TCR South America Drivers’ Champion (12)

Like this: Like Loading...