Indonesia look to mental strength to swing the game in their favour as Malaysia aspire to be adaptive in the decisive tie of Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow night at the iconic National Stadium.

At the pre-match interview this afternoon, Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong said that the team can get the result they want in the game provided they displayed the same mental approach as they did when they held Vietnam to a scoreless draw.

“Yes we have the advantage as we are at the top of the table right now but it is important that we do not look down on any team. The Malaysians are a good team,” said Tae-yong.

“We don’t know what will happen in this game but the players need to show mental strength. Vietnam was a different team, so we had different gameplan.

“But I told the boys that they should not change anything in the way they approach Malaysia. They must be stronger mentally. It will be a very tight game but the mental condition of the players will be key.”

In the meantime, Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said that the team will have to be adaptive as they look to take on Indonesia without injured centre backs Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak and Shahril Saad.

He said that what will be key for the team is that they focus on the transfer between attacking and defending with the team needing a win to make the cut to the next round.

Indonesia just need to draw the game to progress.

“In their last game (against Vietnam), the Indonesian team defended deep while against Laos and Cambodia in the earlier matches, they played differently. So for tomorrow with the advantage that they have, we are not sure how they will approach the game.

“But we have to be adaptive to the situation. The current Indonesian side is different from the one we met earlier (in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers). So it is important that we play our own game and be more clinical in our finishing.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP B

FIXTURES

19 December 2021

National Stadium

2030: Malaysia vs Indonesia

Bishan Stadium

2030: Vietnam vs Cambodia

