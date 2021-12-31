As Thailand’s Weerathep Phomphun plans to keep to the game plan, Indonesia’s Evan Dimas will stoke the thirst for the team to overturn the deficit in FINAL 2 of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow at the National Stadium.

Currently four goals down from FINAL 1, Indonesia will be under pressure for an all attacking option while Thailand, just need to sit on the advantage to carry them through to their sixth ASEAN crown.

“I will do whatever it takes to win this game and do whatever the coach asks me to,” said the 25-year-old Weerathep at this afternoon’s pre-match interview.

“It is a dream for me to be here. And certainly, I have gained a lot from the more experienced players in the squad.”

In the meantime, Evan said the team needs to have the thirst in the decisive FINAL 2 of the tournament this year.

“We have to show the thirst and the hunger for FINAL 2 and get back into the game,” added the 26-year-old Evan.

“We have to take the positives and even though we have a lot of young players, we must show that we want to do well in the next game.”

With the return of midfield dynamo Pratama Arhan from suspension, Indonesia will have that extra traction in the middle of the park that was a little lacking in the last match.

“Yes, we are under pressure playing against a difficult team but we will be out to win the game,” said Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong.

“I have faith in my players but whether we can win by a big margin, it all depends on the ability of the players to stay calm and play their game.”

Added Thailand head coach Alexandre Polking: “I want to make it clear, that it is not over yet. We have to bring our best for the next game.

“We have to continue to play with the same intensity right from the start. The players are the ones doing the job. I just helped with the idea.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

FINAL 2 – National Stadium

FIXTURE

1 January 2022

2030: Thailand (4) vs Indonesia (0)

#AFF



#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

