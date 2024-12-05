ASEAN’s top football event, the Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 is set to kick-off on December 8th with Cambodia hosting Malaysia at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh and Timor Leste taking on defending champions Thailand at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.
All Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 matches will be telecast live on domestic television networks and streaming platforms in ASEAN and other territories listed below.
|CAMBODIA
|BAYON TV
|INDONESIA
|MNC: RCTI, VISION+
|LAOS
|BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
|MALAYSIA
|ASTRO
|MYANMAR
|SKYNET, BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
|PHILIPPINES
|PREMIER FOOTBALL CHANNEL (TAP, BLAST TV, CIGNAL PLAY), VISION+ (OTT)
|SINGAPORE
|MEDIACORP, MEWATCH
|THAILAND
|THAIRATH (FTA & SOCIAL MEDIA), BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE, AISPLAY, LOTTERY PLUS (OTT)
|TIMOR LESTE
|VISION+ (OTT)
|VIETNAM
|VTV, FPT PLAY
|CHINA
|LEISU SPORTS
|KOREA
|SPOTV
|EX-ASEAN
|@ASEANUTDFC ON YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK
For more information, please visit aseanutdfc.com for news and other information including fixtures, where to watch matches and where to buy tickets and @aseanutdfc on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.
