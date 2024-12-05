ASEAN’s top football event, the Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 is set to kick-off on December 8th with Cambodia hosting Malaysia at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh and Timor Leste taking on defending champions Thailand at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

All Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 matches will be telecast live on domestic television networks and streaming platforms in ASEAN and other territories listed below.

CAMBODIA BAYON TV INDONESIA MNC: RCTI, VISION+ LAOS BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE MALAYSIA ASTRO MYANMAR SKYNET, BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE PHILIPPINES PREMIER FOOTBALL CHANNEL (TAP, BLAST TV, CIGNAL PLAY), VISION+ (OTT) SINGAPORE MEDIACORP, MEWATCH THAILAND THAIRATH (FTA & SOCIAL MEDIA), BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE, AISPLAY, LOTTERY PLUS (OTT) TIMOR LESTE VISION+ (OTT) VIETNAM VTV, FPT PLAY CHINA LEISU SPORTS KOREA SPOTV EX-ASEAN @ASEANUTDFC ON YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK

For more information, please visit aseanutdfc.com for news and other information including fixtures, where to watch matches and where to buy tickets and @aseanutdfc on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

#AFF

#AMEC2024

