Formula E and Chinese multimedia partner Tencent announce partnership for Season 11.

All 16 E-Prix of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, including Free Practice and Qualifying will be shown live across Tencent Sports, Tencent Video, Tencent News, WeChat Channels and QQ.

Season 11 of the all-electric championship starts this Saturday 7th December in São Paulo, Brazil.

Returning to mainland China with a double-header of races in Shanghai, Season 11 brings fans even more action with the arrival of the GEN3 Evo race car, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82s – 30% faster than an F1 car.

Formula E has today announced a live broadcast deal with Chinese digital multimedia company Tencent covering all 16 E-Prix of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s Season 11, starting this Saturday, 7th December in São Paulo.

Broadcast across China where Formula E has more than 100 million fans, Free Practice, Qualifying and all 16 races will be available from Tencent Sports, Tencent Video, Tencent News, WeChat Channels and QQ, including the Shanghai double-header race weekend on 31st May and 1st June 2025.

Jonathan Salt, VP Media & Business Affairs, Formula E said:

“Tencent’s broad digital platform gives our passionate fans in China greater access to our innovative racing series, taking them another step closer to the action both on and off the track. With Season 11 starting this weekend in São Paulo, we’re working closely with Tencent and our other media partners in the region to showcase what makes Formula E truly unique and so popular to motorsport fans. We can’t wait to show off our new innovative GEN3 Evo race car while taking it to new and old race markets alike, including Shanghai, Miami, Monaco and London in 2025.”

Jeff Han, Vice President of Tencent Online Video said:

新能源汽车是当前不可阻挡且令人期待的大趋势，而FE这项运动正是这个趋势中的领头者，腾讯体育也期待为 FE 在中国市场的推广注入全新动力。

“The electric vehicle market is currently producing the next generation of transport, with innovation, technology and sustainability at its core. Much of this progress and development has motorsport DNA, with Formula E acting as a testbed for some of the world’s largest and most advanced automakers. Through partnering with Tencent, it is able to highlight this unique cutting-edge sport to millions of fans around the world and accelerate greater awareness, fandom and avidity to those following the sport.”

Like this: Like Loading...