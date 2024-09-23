Bangkok will host the first of six stops on the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ Trophy Tour on Saturday, September 28 as Southeast Asian football’s most coveted trophy goes on display in the lead up to the latest edition of the region’s keenly contested competition.The famous trophy has been in continuous use since the tournament’s inauguration in 1996 and will be on view at the Samyan Mitrtown during the event which will also feature special guests and a series of unique entertainment performances.Starting at 11am and continuing until 5pm, leading names from the Thailand national team are expected to be present for Meet & Greet sessions while entertainment will be provided by LED Flag and local hip-hop dance sensation Bakoom.Entry to the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ Trophy Tour is free with limited Meet & Greet passes available for fans to win via the ASEAN United FC website – aseanutd.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X. Stage performances are due to begin at 2.30pm on Promotion Area, G Floor.The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ is the region’s leading football event and will be returning for its 15th edition with Thailand looking to successfully defend the title won in 2022 with a 3-2 aggregate win over Vietnam in the final.The Thais have lifted the trophy on seven occasions, the most of all teams since the first event was played in Singapore in 1996, adding the 2022 title to those secured in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2020.In the 28 years since its creation, the event has grown from a two week-long centralised tournament into ASEAN’s top football competition that is currently played across the region over a six-week period with record-breaking broadcast audiences of nearly half a billion with 4.2 billion+ of event video videos and sold-out stadiums in Hanoi, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and beyond.The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ Trophy Tour will commence in Bangkok before going on to visit Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, and Jakarta before concluding in Manila on November 9th.The 2024 edition of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ kicks off with a two-legged qualifier on October 8 and 15 featuring Brunei and Timor-Leste, with the winner advancing to the group phase, which begins on December 8.The playoff winner will join Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia in Group A while Group B will feature Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos, with the top two finishers in each group advancing to the next round.The semi-finals will be played on a home-and-away basis with the first leg on December 26 and 27, and the second leg on 29 and 30. The double legged final will be on January 2 and 5.For more information about the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X. #AFF

