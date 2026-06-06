Three first-half goals were enough for Cambodia to see off the Philippines as they grabbed their first win in Group C of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 here at the Madya 1 Stadium in Medan.

Mohamatsorles Seth gave Cambodia the best of start with the lead after just four minutes in before doubling down just ten minutes later to put the score at 2-0.

Mathew Sitha then added the third goal in the 39th minute for Cambodia to ride through the second half and their first three points of their campaign.

The win has set the decisive tie against Australia in three days to decide the group winner.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #PFF

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