Indonesia’s Senny Marbun has been elected President of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) for the 2026–2030 term following the Federation’s elections held during the APSF General Assembly at Alila Hotel, Solo, on Saturday.

Marbun, who is also President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Indonesia, secured seven votes in a straight contest against Thailand’s Maitree Kongruang, who received four votes.

The election was conducted by delegates from all 11 APSF member nations.

Marbun succeeds Major General Osoth Bhavilai of Thailand, who stepped down after completing two terms and 10 years at the helm of the regional governing body for the Paralympic Movement in Southeast Asia.

Widely recognised as one of the leading figures in regional Para sport, Marbun has played a key role in Indonesia’s emergence as a dominant force in the ASEAN Paralympic Movement and an increasingly influential presence on the global stage.

Four Vice-Presidents were also elected to serve on the APSF Executive Committee for the 2026–2030 term.

Singapore’s Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang was elected Vice-President (Sports and Technical) unopposed after Indonesia’s Sukanti Rahardjo Bintoro withdrew from the race.

Cambodia’s H.E. Yi Veasna retained the Vice-President (Development and Strategic Management) position after defeating Malaysia’s First Admiral (R) Dato’ Subramaniam Raman by seven votes to four.

Philippines’ Michael Barredo was elected Vice-President (Media and Communications), while Myanmar’s Dr Than Than Htay was elected Vice-President (Medical and Sports Science).

For the Treasurer’s post, Brunei Darussalam’s Ali Yusri Abdul Ghafor was elected unopposed after Thailand’s Dr Kittipong Potimu withdrew from the contest.

In his acceptance speech, Marbun thanked delegates for their confidence and pledged to continue strengthening APSF and advancing the development of Para sport throughout the region.

Earlier, delegates from all 11 member nations attended the APSF General Assembly, during which the Federation’s 2022–2026 Activity Report and Financial Report were presented and endorsed.

In his farewell address, Maj Gen Osoth expressed his gratitude to the ASEAN Paralympic family for their support throughout his decade-long tenure.

“I have no regrets. Instead, I leave with a deep sense of satisfaction, knowing that we have helped create more opportunities for athletes and strengthened the Paralympic Movement in ASEAN,” he said.

The newly elected leadership will now oversee preparations for the next two editions of the ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2027 and Singapore in 2029.

APSF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 2026–2030

President

• Senny Marbun (Indonesia)

Vice-Presidents

• Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang (Singapore) – Sports and Technical Committee

• Michael Barredo (Philippines) – Media and Communications Committee

• Dr Than Than Htay (Myanmar) – Medical and Sports Science Committee

• H.E. Yi Veasna (Cambodia) – Development and Strategic Management Committee

Secretary-General (Appointed)

• Sukanti Rahardjo Bintoro (Indonesia)

Treasurer

• Ali Yusri Abdul Ghafor (Brunei Darussalam)

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