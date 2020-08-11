The 6th Asian Beach Games, originally slated for November in Sanya, China PR, have been postponed to 2021, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Monday.

The name of the Games “6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020” and the logo will remain unchanged. The OCA said the Games will now be held on April 2-10, 2021.

The decision, taken jointly with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee (SABGOC), is to ensure the safety of the athletes, officials and spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two gold medals are at stake in beach soccer, with Japan set to defend the men’s gold medal won in the 2016 edition in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The women’s event will be contested for the first time in Sanya. – www.the-afc.com

