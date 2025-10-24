Asian referees will once again script history when the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup™ Philippines 2025 takes place from November 21 to December 7.

The Continent will enjoy maximum representation with nine referees, including one support, in the historic inaugural edition being staged in the host city of Pasig.

Among them will be the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Zari Fathi and Gelareh Nazemi, the first-ever female referees to officiate in an AFC men’s futsal competition when they were appointed to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ in 2022. Highly experienced in handling some of the biggest stages in the world, the duo also notably took charge at the UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro 2019.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/referees.html/news/asian-officials-take-centre-stage-at-inaugural-fifa-women%E2%80%99s-futsal-world-cup

