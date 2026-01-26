ASICS Malaysia hosted an immersive on-court tennis experience on 24 January 2026 at the Mouratoglou Tennis Courts, EPSOM College, Bandar Baru Enstek, Negeri Sembilan, marking the Malaysia launch of the ASICS SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 4 Tennis Shoe. Designed to mirror a high-performance training environment, the session reflected ASICS’ global tennis strategy and its long-standing belief in the power of movement to support both physical and mental wellbeing. The venue further reinforced this positioning, with the Mouratoglou Tennis Courts closely associated with one of the world’s leading tennis academies.

The event brought together tennis enthusiasts, including ASICS athletes, key opinion leaders, media representatives and EPSOM College students. Participants took part in a circuit-style gameplay format, rotating through multiple on-court stations that featured different tennis challenges. All sessions were facilitated by EPSOM College coaches, placing emphasis on the role of elite coaching in athlete development. Participants also took part in a fun quiz session centred on the overall event experience, adding an interactive element to the day.

ASICS’ global partnership with Mouratoglou Academy, founded by renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, formed the foundation of on-court activation. Recognised as one of the world’s leading tennis academies, the partnership sees more than 100 Mouratoglou coaches across multiple countries equipped with ASICS performance footwear. This collaboration reflects ASICS’ conviction that coaches play a pivotal role in shaping future champions and driving long-term growth within the sport.

“The launch of the SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 4 marks a key moment in our global ‘Move Your Body, Move Your Mind’ campaign, which champions the power of movement to transform both body and mind. Tennis is more than a sport; it’s a catalyst for sharper performance and a positive mindset. This reflects ASICS’ 75-year commitment to our founding belief: Sound Mind, Sound Body,” said Boon Tib Soon Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia.

Engineered for fast, agile players, the SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 4 Tennis Shoe is designed to deliver cushioned speed and responsive performance on court. The shoe features a lightweight FLYTEFOAM™ midsole cushioning made with bio-based materials, providing advanced comfort without compromising speed. Updated SPEEDTRUSS™ technology supports instant acceleration and fast forward motion, while the PRECISION-SOLE™ outsole, combined with ASICSGRIP™ rubber in the toe area, delivers superior traction for quick footwork and rapid directional changes.

Through this event and continued collaboration with world-class coaching institutions, ASICS reaffirms its commitment to growing the tennis ecosystem in Malaysia. By combining product innovation, elite coaching and immersive on-court experiences, ASICS continues to support athletes at every level, from grassroots participation to high-performance competition.

Price retailing from RM599, the SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 4 is available from 15 January 2026 at ASICS stores and ASICS.COM

