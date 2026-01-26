HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: fe7 during the Miami E-Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on April 12, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images)

Formula E returns for 2026 for Round 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at Miami International Autodrome, located at the Hard Rock Stadium, on 31 January 2026.

The circuit features a total track length of 2.32km long and consists of 14 turns.

11 drivers will take to the track on Friday for the Rookie Free Practice, allowing ‘rookie’ drivers a chance to get behind the wheel of the current generation of Formula E cars, the GEN3 Evo.

After clinching Citroën Racing’s first Formula E victory in Mexico City, current championship leader Nick Cassidy will be aiming to replicate his victory.

Nick Cassidy currently leads the Drivers’ World Championship standings, following an amazing victory for Citroën Racing in just their second race. The driver from New Zealand has hit the ground running with the French manufacturer, picking up two podiums in the first two races after excellent comeback drives up the grid.

With two rounds down, after a stunning season opener in São Paulo and a magical masterclass in Mexico City, all eyes are on Miami.

Nick Cassidy, No.37, Citroën Racing, said:

“I’m really excited to be racing at the Miami International Autodrome, it’s always something special heading to a new venue for the first time. We’ve had a strong start to the season, especially with the win in Mexico City, and the momentum within the Citroën Racing team is really encouraging. Everyone’s pushing hard, the energy is high, and our focus is on continuing to build on that start and to deliver another solid result in Miami.”

Taylor Barnard, No.77, DS PENSKE, said:

“I am super excited to be racing in Miami, especially at such a mythic venue as the Miami International Autodrome. We have worked extremely hard to prepare for this race, and finishing P4 in Mexico City showed that we have strong pace and we are heading in the right direction. That result only made us hungrier – the ultimate goal next weekend is to fight for the podium.”

11 DRIVERS TAKE TO THE TRACK FOR ROOKIE FREE PRACTICE

Ahead of the Miami E-Prix, Formula E will host a 40-minute Rookie Free Practice on Friday 30 January. Following the success of previous sessions in Rome, Misano and Jeddah, the event returns and allows ‘rookie’ drivers a chance to get behind the wheel of the current generation of Formula E cars, the GEN3 Evo.

This initiative follows the second Women’s Test Formula E held over Valencia Pre-Season Testing in October, and further emphasises Formula E and the FIA’s dedication to creating diverse and inclusive pathways for the next generation of racing drivers. The full line-up can be found below.

Team Rookie Driver Porsche Ayhancan Güven Jaguar TCS Racing Alessandro Giusti Nissan Abbi Pulling Nissan Gabriele Mini Mahindra Racing Chloe Chambers DS PENSKE Nikita Bedrin Andretti Dennis Hauger Envision Racing Zak O’Sullivan Citroën Racing Théo Pourchaire CUPRA KIRO Pepe Martí Lola Yamaha ABT Hugh Barter

ABB FIA FORMULA E TAKES TO A NEW TRACK IN MIAMI

This will be the third running of the Miami E-Prix, with the inaugural event being held in 2015 and using the Biscayne Bay Street Circuit in the heart of downtown. It was the fifth race in the championship’s history, having just celebrated the 150th event in Mexico City earlier this month, and was won by Nico Prost for e.dams Renault. Jean-Éric Vergne, now at Citroën Racing, secured the Julius Baer Pole Position for Andretti Autosport and Scott Speed recorded the only podium for a US driver in Formula E when he finished second at his home race.

The championship then returned a decade later for last year’s event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which saw Pascal Wehrlein win and his then teammate António Felix da Costa classify third for Porsche Formula E Team, with Lucas di Grassi scoring a maiden podium for the Lola Yamaha ABT team when he finished second. Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) also managed his first Formula E pole position.

Now back for a third time, the paddock will be racing at the Miami International Autodrome. This venue will be familiar to some of the grid, after it hosted the inaugural EVO Sessions in 2025, where some of the biggest names in entertainment and sport got the chance to experience the GEN3 Evo machinery.

Subject to FIA Homologation, the track is 2.32km long and consists of 14 turns.

ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2026 MIAMI E-PRIX

As ABB FIA Formula E achieves B Corp Certification, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress. From grassroots social impact programmes and local community projects supported by the Better Futures Fund, to powering the event by renewable energy and significant waste management systems, social and environmental sustainability continues to be embedded in Formula E’s DNA.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 Miami E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Miami E-Prix will be powered by a combination of energy sources, including grid electricity, sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel), trackside battery storage, and solar power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting a lower-carbon, more resilient energy supply.

The Miami E-Prix will be powered by a combination of energy sources, including grid electricity, sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel), trackside battery storage, and solar power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting a lower-carbon, more resilient energy supply. Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

FIA Girls on Track at the 2026 Miami E-Prix

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for Season 12 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport.

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 Miami E-Prix includes:

Hosting up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

Formula E Champions STEM at the Heart of the Miami E-Prix

The Miami E-Prix places STEM education, skills and future careers at the centre of its social impact strategy, using electric racing as a real-world platform to inspire the next generation. Working in collaboration with the Hard Rock Stadium Community Relations team, Formula E has shaped a race-week programme that prioritises access, education and long-term opportunity for young people across Miami, ensuring the event leaves a meaningful and locally relevant legacy.

Driving Force presented by PIF E360: Driving Force returns to Miami following its launch in the city last season, delivering two school workshops near the venue and Formula E’s first-ever at-track workshop, engaging young people with STEM and sustainability through the lens of electric racing. Alongside race-week delivery, Formula E will continue to promote its free teacher lesson plans across Florida, enabling educators to continue inspiring students long after the chequered flag and ensuring a lasting educational legacy from the event.

Driving Force returns to Miami following its launch in the city last season, delivering two school workshops near the venue and Formula E’s first-ever at-track workshop, engaging young people with STEM and sustainability through the lens of electric racing. Alongside race-week delivery, Formula E will continue to promote its free teacher lesson plans across Florida, enabling educators to continue inspiring students long after the chequered flag and ensuring a lasting educational legacy from the event. Better Futures Fund partnership with Miami EdTech: Through the Better Futures Fund, Formula E is investing €25,000 in Miami EdTech to deliver STEM in Motion, a hands-on electric mobility and STEM programme supporting 60 underrepresented girls in Miami. By combining EV engineering, mentorship from women in STEM and exposure to electric racing, the programme builds confidence, technical skills and pathways into future careers in mobility, sustainability and technology.

Formula E Community Tour: An enhanced Community Tour focused on STEM engagement will welcome up to 275 participants from local organisations and schools focused on engaging young people with STEM. Participants will experience a half day at the track including a pit lane walk, gaming arena access and viewing of Free Practice 1, alongside further sessions connecting motorsport excitement with real-world career inspiration.

FORMULA E PARTNERS WITH GOOGLE CLOUD

Ahead of the Miami E-Prix, Formula E and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud named Principal Artificial Intelligence Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. At the heart of the partnership is a mission to demonstrate the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive positive impact across Formula E’s business operations; everything from races to fans.

This multi-year agreement builds on the official partnership first formalised in January 2025. Google Cloud’s significant elevation to Principal Partner involves Formula E adopting even more Google Cloud technologies for its business, such as integrating Gemini models across its ecosystem to accelerate performance, deliver faster and more efficient operations, and showcase innovation on a global stage.

FORMULA E MAKES SPORTING HISTORY

Ahead of the Miami E-Prix, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship announced that it was the first sport ever to become B Corp certified. By securing this status, the series codifies its mission to ‘Make Progress Thrilling’, challenging a sports industry that has traditionally prioritised spectacle over systemic impact.

The status reminds the sporting world how Formula E continues to strive for success and breaking new ground, both on and off the track, and sets a new global standard for what modern sport can be.

Critical to Formula E’s B Corp Certification were the strong social and environmental standards at race events, meaningful contributions to local communities through targeted social impact programmes, best-practice worker wellbeing strategies, and the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Formula E made the announcement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, following the recent global launch of the GEN4 – the most advanced car in the all-electric series’ history – with 100% recyclable construction and 20% recycled materials, set for its race debut next season. Designed for racing at 200mph, the GEN4 proves that sustainable engineering does not compromise elite speed.

LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT BECOMES FORMULA E BRAND AMBASSADOR

Lucien Laviscount has been announced as an official Brand Ambassador for the 2025/26 season, building on the strong relationship developed over the past year working with the series.

Lucien has attended multiple Formula E races across key markets including last year’s Miami E-Prix, Mexico, Monaco and London – quickly becoming a familiar and welcomed face in the paddock. His growing influence across entertainment, fashion, and youth culture, as well as his authentic passion for the Championship and its values make him a natural fit for the role of Ambassador as Formula E expands its cultural footprint.

His portfolio includes stand-out performances in Emily in Paris, Tinsel Town, Scream Queens, Snatch and Amazon’s modern retelling of Your Christmas or Mine?, with a major year of international film and TV projects ahead including People We Meet On Vacation.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 MIAMI E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting at 14:05 local time.

The 2026 Miami E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

