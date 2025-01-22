A goal in the 100th minute saw Auckland FC snatch a 2-2 draw with Adelaide United after Archie Goodwin’s late double appeared to have won it for the home side.In what was a tense and tight affair, the deadlock was eventually broken in the 66th minute when substitute Neyder Moreno firing home the game’s opening goal less than a minute after coming onto the field.Adelaide struck back in controversial fashion as forward Archie Goodwin converted from inside the box after good work from Yaya Dukuly, despite replays showing the winger may well have committed a foul in the build-up. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-goals-highlights-video-adelaide-united-auckland-fc/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...