Ahead of the 2025 Australian Round, it has been confirmed that the WorldSBK and WorldSSP races will follow a flag-to-flag format, requiring all riders to make a mandatory pit stop for tyre changes.



This decision comes in response to concerns regarding the unpredictable weather and wide range of track temperatures expected at Phillip Island from February 21st to 23rd. Combined with the circuit’s unique layout and challenging surface, these factors have necessitated this precautionary measure to ensure the safety and competitiveness of the event. A similar approach was implemented successfully during the 2024 season following the circuit’s resurfacing.

Following extensive analysis of the circuit’s characteristics, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) determined that rear tyres must not exceed 11 laps for the WorldSBK class and 10 laps for the WorldSSP class. As a result, the race distances for WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will be set at 20 laps, with riders allocated two additional sets of tyres for the weekend.



Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive director, stated: “Phillip Island is renowned for its thrilling, high-speed layout, but it also presents unique challenges due to its surface and rapidly changing weather. Despite improvements to the track conditions over time, it remains extremely demanding, especially if you bear in mind it will be the first round of the season where teams are still fine-tuning their basic set-up. Based on our experience at Phillip Island, we concluded that enforcing a mandatory pit stop is the best approach to uphold the quality of the racing. By adopting this format, we’re ensuring that all participants can compete under fair and secure conditions at what promises to be an exciting start to the season.”

