Stephen won the first race by 1.5 seconds from Arnold Neveling, who was piloting a Stradale Motorsport Audi. In the second race, Stephen crossed the finish line half a second ahead of Porsche driver Franco Scribante.

Two wins in South Africa: Audi privateer Michael Stephen experienced a perfect sixth race weekend in the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars Series. On the Kyalami circuit, the privateer steered the Audi R8 LMS of Team Ultimate Outlaws to two victories.

Eshan Pieris had started fifth in another Audi R8 LMS with fellow driver and team boss Henk Kiks. After the driver change, Kiks overtook Chinese Vincent Lin, who was also driving an Audi, and was fourth. After a mistake by an opponent, Kiks moved up to third position on lap 23 and maintained it until the finish.

Following this success, the winning Audi driver squad received the 15 seconds extra time for the pit stop in the second race as stipulated in the regulations. While Winkelhock dropped back in the early-phase scrum, Akash Nandy initially took the lead but fell back after opposing attacks on lap 6.

As early as lap 15, the Audi Sport driver was in second place behind the Audi of his team-mate Akash Nandy from Malaysia. After a caution period Winkelhock put pressure on the car in front of him and both Audi cars fought a thrilling battle. In the end, Winkelhock prevailed, took the lead on lap 22 and won by 8.2 seconds ahead of the Audi of Adisak Tangphuncharoen/Akash Nandy.

1-2 victory in Malaysia: Audi customers celebrated a first and a second place at the Thailand Super Series’ race on the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. Vicente Floirendo, who shared the Audi R8 LMS of the B-Quik Absolute Racing team with Audi Sport driver Markus Winkelhock, started the first race from grid position five. In a hectic early phase, the privateer driver from the Philippines initially lost two positions but Winkelhock started a race to catch up after the driver change.

Team B-Quik Absolute Racing put in a strong showing in the Thailand Super Series with positions one, two and three. In customer racing in South Africa and North America, too, a total of three Audi Sport customer racing models scored victories on the last weekend in August.