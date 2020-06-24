Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG: “Unique and innovative format”

Audi is launching a worldwide pilot project with its partner FC Bayern Munich: The record-holding German champions are going on a virtual summer tour.

The “Audi Digital Summer Tour” will take place from July 25 to August 2 and is intended to give fans worldwide the opportunity to experience the preparation phase in real time. Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG: “Challenging times require very special measures. No football club has ever had such an innovative and unique format before. We are proud to be a partner and to create fascinating and unique experiences for fans all over the world.”

Via digital platforms, the club and its stars will be brought to life for the fans, including digital autograph sessions with the players, virtual fan challenges or interactions with international athletes. A sporting highlight will also be part of the tour: FC Bayern Munich will play a test match at home in the Allianz Arena as part of the Audi Football Summit. The opponent will be announced at a later date.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Chairman of the Board of Management of FC Bayern: “Unfortunately, since we cannot go on the Audi Summer Tour as planned this summer like in recent years, we have now designed this global digital initiative together with our partner Audi in order to live and strengthen the worldwide cohesion of the FC Bayern family, especially in times of corona. Our fans all over the world can look forward to exciting content on our platforms.”

The “Audi Digital Summer Tour” is the launch of a new global campaign under the motto of the “World’s Biggest Sports Family.” With over 290,000 members and more than 4,500 organized fan clubs around the globe, FC Bayern is the world’s largest club in terms of members and always sees itself as a family. The club wants to strengthen this sense of togetherness beyond the summer more than ever.

