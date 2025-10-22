The Audi Concept C represents the future of Audi. With its unmistakable design language, it offers a preview of future models and a new interior experience. It is the first manifestation of the new design philosophy and embodies the four principles of clarity, emotional appeal, technical excellence, and intelligent design. And thanks to its road approval, these qualities can be experienced from behind the wheel.

The Audi Concept C made its debut in Milan in early September, followed soon after by an appearance at a unique stand at the IAA in Munich. The all-electric roadster impressed with its unmistakable combination of clarity, technology, intelligence, and emotion – Audi’s four new design principles.

The street-legal concept vehicle offers a preview of a future production model – a breathtaking all-electric sports car with exceptional driving dynamics that puts design, speed, and emotion at its core. Like the Concept C, the production version will seamlessly blend the thrill of open-top driving with the elegance of a hardtop.

With its proportions, surfaces and details, the Concept C establishes a bold and unmistakable identity that will play a defining role in shaping Audi’s future. The interior of the vehicle showcases quality craftsmanship with its perfectly curated materials and colors. These materials not only shape the space – they create experiences: tactile, visual, and emotional. The interplay of design, aesthetics, and control elements appeals to all the senses.

The interior of the Audi Concept C achieves a unique symbiosis of technology and emotion. Subtly integrated technology ensures an intuitive user experience, with every physical control crafted to deliver high mechanical quality and a refined sound – the signature “Audi click.” With haptic control elements on the steering wheel and in the center console, the design also emphasizes clarity and precision when it comes to operation. Digital elements are always close by, yet never dominant. A foldable 10.4-inch display remains hidden until activated, preserving a calm and uncluttered interior. Information appears only when needed – seamlessly and in context.

Bold leaps in innovation and cutting-edge technology, combined with an uncompromising focus on design, are an integral part of Audi’s DNA. Many of the brand’s legendary models – including sports cars like the TT, R8, RS 6 (C6, 2004), and the Auto Union Type C racing car – embody this combination. The Audi Concept C powerfully continues this legacy and marks the brand’s bold step into a new era of clarity.

