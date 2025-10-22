The first day of post-season testing for the 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship took place at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, with riders and teams returning to the track just days after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Day 1 Highlights

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) dominated the first day of testing, setting a fastest lap of 1’38.027 with 40 minutes remaining, surpassing his best laps from Race 1 and Race 2 of the 2025 Pirelli Spanish Round. His new teammate Iker Lecuona made his first laps on Ducati machinery, finishing 7th fastest with a 1’39.520.

dominated the first day of testing, setting a fastest lap of 1’38.027 with 40 minutes remaining, surpassing his best laps from Race 1 and Race 2 of the 2025 Pirelli Spanish Round. His new teammate made his first laps on Ducati machinery, finishing 7th fastest with a 1’39.520. Xavi Vierge (Pata Maxus Yamaha) emerged as the top Yamaha rider on his debut, securing 2nd fastest with a 1’39.137 on his 39th lap. Andrea Locatelli ended 5th fastest with 1’39.479, joining Manzi and Vierge on track for the final laps of the session.

emerged as the top Yamaha rider on his debut, securing 2nd fastest with a 1’39.137 on his 39th lap. ended 5th fastest with 1’39.479, joining and on track for the final laps of the session. Rookie Stefano Manzi (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) , in his first appearance as a full-time WorldSBK rider, clocked 1’39.349 on his 87th lap, finishing 3rd fastest and fastest among the Yamaha R1s. He also completed the most laps of any rider, with 95 laps by the session’s end.

, in his first appearance as a full-time WorldSBK rider, clocked 1’39.349 on his 87th lap, finishing 3rd fastest and fastest among the Yamaha R1s. He also completed the most laps of any rider, with 95 laps by the session’s end. Starting his second WorldSBK season, Bahattin Sofuoglu (Yamaha Motoxracing) rose to 4th fastest with a 1’39.433. New to the team, Mattia Rato completed 60 laps, finishing 14th fastest with 1’41.243.

rose to 4th fastest with a 1’39.433. New to the team, completed 60 laps, finishing 14th fastest with 1’41.243. Michael van der Mark represented BMW in place of their new riders, ending the day 6th fastest with 1’39.492.

represented in place of their new riders, ending the day 6th fastest with 1’39.492. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki WorldSBK Team) completed 61 laps, posting the 8th fastest time of 1’39.689 as he begins preparation for his second season with Kawasaki.

completed 61 laps, posting the 8th fastest time of 1’39.689 as he begins preparation for his second season with Kawasaki. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) rounded out the top ten, finishing 9th fastest while still recovering from his final-round crash.

rounded out the top ten, finishing 9th fastest while still recovering from his final-round crash. WorldSSP riders in action included Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) and Simon Jespersen (EAB Racing Team), with Oettl posting the fastest lap of the category.

