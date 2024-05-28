Thanks to the first win of the season at the Lausitzring, Kelvin van der Linde, ABT Sportsline and Audi are at the top of the three DTM standings. Three different teams contributed six podium finishes to the weekend result with the Audi R8 LMS GT4.



Audi R8 LMS GT3



Top performance under difficult conditions: Team ABT Sportsline enjoyed a convincing second race weekend in the DTM at the Lausitzring. Kelvin van der Linde celebrated his first win of the season in the Audi R8 LMS in Saturday’s race in chaotic weather conditions.



The South African had started from first place and was not deterred by the heavy rain or two interruptions to the race. Unlike his pursuers, he had a clear view on the wet track and won by 2.5 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver Maro Engel.



His number 3 Audi R8 LMS was also absolutely competitive on Sunday, although it had to carry 20 kilograms of extra weight due to the previous day’s success. Van der Linde finished second, 1.44 seconds behind. Teammate Ricardo Feller followed in third position. Kelvin van der Linde now leads the standings by eight points, with Feller in third.



ABT Sportsline is in first place in the team standings, while Audi is currently the best of seven brands in the manufacturers standings. In the International GT Open racing series, the Olimp Racing customer team achieved its first class win of the year on the third race weekend at Spa. In the 500-kilometer race in Belgium, Karol Basz/Marcin Jedlinski in the Audi R8 LMS were the best of 20 Pro-Am driver teams.



As a result, the two Poles moved up to second place in the respective standings. They are now only three points behind the leading Ferrari drivers Eddie Cheever/Marco Pulcini. At the second round of the North Island Endurance Series in New Zealand, Luke Manson/James Penrose were the best drivers of an Audi R8 LMS, as they had been at the season opener.



Rain made for uncertain conditions in the last quarter of an hour of the 3-hour race in Taupo. Penrose from Team IMS was the only driver in the leading group who had rain tires fitted to his GT3 sports car and was thus able to overtake Lamborghini driver Andrew Waite. In the end, Manson and Penrose celebrated second place behind a line-up of three McLaren drivers.

