Two podiums in Indonesia: Team BRM Motorsport scored two successes in the Indonesian Sentul Series of Motorsport with its various sub-categories. Glenn Nirwan won the second round of the Euro Touring Car Championship at the Sentul circuit in an Audi RS 3 LMS ahead of 21 competitors. In the national Indonesia Touring Car Race competition held at the same event, he scored second place.

Then Boake passed him on the seventh lap to win by two and a half seconds over Dean Baker. In the third race, a duel broke out between the two Audi cars of Boake and Baker, which Boake won by 2.6 seconds. Marco Cirone completed the result to an Audi 1-2-3 victory. In the standings, Audi privateer Baker increased his lead from ten to 40 points. The new runner-up is Boake, who moved up two places in the ranking.

The privateer driver for Team Blanchet Motorsports wisely held back at the start of the first race. He benefited from an accident involving Dean Baker and VW driver Louis-Philippe Montour at the front and then overtook Baker to win the TCR classification by half a second. Marc Cirone completed an Audi one-two-three. In the second race, Boake initially lined up behind Montour.

Audi remains unbeaten in Canada: After the second race weekend of the Sports Car Championship Canada powered by Michelin, the Audi RS 3 LMS remains at the top. The touring car with the four rings has won each of the six individual races of the season so far. Following the successes of Justin Di Benedetto and Dean Baker at the season opener, Richard Boake now made his mark on the street race in Toronto.

Audi Sport customer racing recorded no less than four victories in street races on a single weekend. The Audi RS 3 LMS prevailed three times at the IndyCar GP of Toronto, while the Audi R8 LMS GT4 left the competition behind at the tradition-steeped race in Vila Real. Podium successes at Misano and Indonesia completed a successful weekend.