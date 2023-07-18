Copa Paulino Alcantara marks opening weekend with massive turnout

The 2023 edition of the Copa Paulino Alcantara kicked off last weekend at the Rizal Memorial Stadium with four matches that set the tone of the group stages, with Philippine Air Force and Club de Futbol Manila collecting wins in Group A while Tuloy and Davao Aguilas-UMak impressing in Group C.

All four matches were witnessed by a capacity crowd at the Rizal Memorial Stadium and worldwide as the live-streaming for all four matches averaged 1,000 viewers from kick-off until the final whistle.

