Audi R8 LMS GT3 Title decision goes down to the wire: Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller increased their lead at the top of the standings from two to four points on the penultimate race weekend of the ADAC GT Masters. The German and the Swiss had started Saturday’s race at Hockenheim in second place. In the Audi R8 LMS fielded by the Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team, they were beaten by only half a second after 35 laps. It was already their fifth podium finish this season. In Sunday’s race, the driver duo improved from eleventh on the grid to seventh position. After the sixth event of the popular race series, fans can thus look forward to a thrilling finale from November 5 to 7 at the Nürburgring: In addition to the Audi driver duo, no less than eleven other competitors have chances of winning the title. Drivers of the Audi R8 LMS have won the ADAC GT Masters title four times since 2009. Two Audi victories at Zhuhai: The Audi R8 LMS was unbeatable at the second event of the China GT racing series. In the first one-hour race on the Zhuhai circuit, the FAW VW Audi Racing Team prevailed by a margin of 2.7 seconds. The winners Cheng Congfu and Anthony Liu had fought a close battle and exchanged positions with the driver duo Rio/David Pun in an Audi R8 LMS from Team X Works during the race. Third place also went to Audi: Billy Lo from Team Anstone Racing, driving solo, completed the podium at Zhuhai in another Audi R8 LMS. In the second race, Team X Works managed revenge: Rio made the better start from pole position. Together with teammate Pun, he built up an advantage of more than twelve seconds over Cheng Congfu and Anthony Liu over the course of 37 laps and crossed the finish line as the winner.