Audi is considering the early end of production of the Audi Q8 e-tron

The statement of intention to restructure triggers the start of the information and consultation process in accordance with Belgian law

Audi Brussels is in dialog with social partners to discuss solutions for employees and the site

Audi Brussels

Audi is witnessing a global decline in customer orders in the electric luxury class segment. This affects the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron models, which roll off the production line in Brussels. Audi is therefore considering the early end of production at the Brussels site.



The Board of Management of Audi Brussels has informed the Company Council of their intention to carry out a restructuring of the site. By stating this intention, the information and consultation process begins in accordance with Belgian law. In this process, the plant management discusses solutions for the site together with the responsible social partners. This may also include a cessation of operations if no alternative is found.

