A tribute to the RS4* Sport: Anniversary edition with exclusive design

Greater power output: V6 biturbo with 346 kW (470 PS) for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 and the Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition2

Limited edition: Only 250 units per model available in Europe

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the RS 4, Audi is launching a special model, the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1. As the performance flagship of the A4 series, the model boasts impressive driving dynamics.

With exclusive interior and exterior details and the iconic Imola Yellow color, it is reminiscent of the Audi RS4* Sport. The Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition2 is also receiving a 15 kW (20 PS) power upgrade. Both models are limited to 250 units each.

In the 1990s, Audi established the idea of the sporty wagon with the Audi Avant RS2 and Audi S6 plus. However, the first RS model from quattro GmbH (now Audi Sport GmbH) was the 1999 B5-generation RS4* Avant.

Compared to the Audi S4, it broke onto the scene with a widened body and a 2.7-liter biturbo six-cylinder engine developed in collaboration with Cosworth, which at the time had an impressive output of 280 kW (380 PS). The sportiest version of the first RS 4‑generation hit the market in 2001 with the RS4* Sport.

Its features included an even lower suspension, bucket seats, sport exhaust, and a suede steering wheel. The RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 echoes the memorable design of this vehicle and is itself the sportiest version of the current B9 series.

Engine: 15 kW (20 PS) output increase

Advances in the engine, suspension, and wheels deliver impressive performance. The V6 biturbo in the new RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 has an output of 346 kW (470 PS) and a maximum torque of 600 Nm. That is an increase of 15 kW (20 PS) compared to the RS 4 Avant3.

The pinnacle of the series accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the Audi RS 4 Avant3. The vehicle has a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph) and the standard RS ceramic brake system handles negative acceleration. The RS sport exhaust system plus with tailpipes in matte black generates an intense sound pattern.

Suspension: Sharpened for optimal dynamics

The Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 comes standard with the RS sport suspension pro, a manually adjustable coilover suspension that ensures a perfect combination of dynamics and comfort. This gives the anniversary model a 10-millimeter lower ride height than the RS 4 Avant3.

Furthermore, customers can manually lower the ride height by an additional 10 millimeters for an overall ride height that is 20 millimeters lower than the series model. The vehicle also comes with the quattro sport differential, which ensures greater agility and more rearward bias for increased driving fun, especially in “dynamic” driving mode. The updated software in the transmission control unit makes for faster shifting times and a noticeably increased spread between the various driving modes.

Exclusively for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1, the negative camber on the front axle was increased to two degrees and stiffer control arms were installed. This results in improved grip and better handling for faster cornering speeds. A firmly fixed subframe on the rear axle provides more precise suspension feedback and better overall performance. This is further enhanced by the improved Torsen differential.

Rims and tires: Top performance for all kinds of use

To put all that power on the road, the RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 comes standard with the Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tires designed for the road and the racetrack. The tires are mounted on machined 20” alloy wheels in Palladium matte. The forged wheels known from the RS 4 Avant3 outfitted with the competition package, are weight-optimized and have been visually enhanced by intensive milling. In addition, they have a modified offset from ET 22 to ET 18 to underline the sportiness.

Customers also receive a kit composed of a second set of wheels, the Pirelli sensorized P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tires and Pirelli Track Adrenaline system from their Audi partner. The tires are specifically designed for the racetrack and come on exclusive 20” alloy wheels in black matt.

Due to their specific rubber compound and asymmetrical tread, the Pirelli sensorized P Zero Trofeo RS performance tires offer exceptional grip in dry conditions, thus increasing stability and lateral grip. The exclusive Track Adrenaline system features sophisticated sensors in the tires providing the driver with real-time information about tire pressure and temperature, a high-performance control unit and a dedicated phone app, supporting Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Through Pirelli Track Adrenaline, the customer will experience real-time information and recommended actions for optimal tire management on the racetrack.

One more highlight: In addition to the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tires and the Pirelli Track Adrenaline System, customers also receive a pair of gloves for use on the racetrack. Made by Alpinestars, they were specially designed for the special edition and, like it, feature yellow accents.

Design: A tribute to the RS4* Sport (B5)

To commemorate the color of the RS4* Sport, today’s edition model also comes in Imola Yellow. Nardo Gray and Mythos Black are also available as exterior colors.

A wide range of exclusive design features make the edition model truly special. For example, the trims on the side windows come in glossy black. For the first time, the edition features a black inlay in the rear lights. The Audi rings and lettering also come in gloss black, and the

Matrix LED headlights feature darkened bezels specific to the RS family. The roof rails have been removed to give the vehicle a flatter, sportier silhouette.

Standard equipment includes tinted sun protection glazing for the rear door and side windows. A unique highlight: “RS 4 edition 25 years” lettering is engraved in the windows between the C- and D-pillars. The appearance package Carbon matte was designed exclusively for this edition. It features front blades, side flaps, and sill extensions, as well as the diffuser clip and the wing mirror housings in Carbon matte.

The interior, with its yellow decorative stitching, is reminiscent of the black/yellow leather Alcantara combination from the 2001 RS4* Sport. For the first time, the floor mats have an RS 4 logo, and the traditionally red Audi Sport rhombus and black RS lettering are now also yellow in the edition model. The steering wheel rim, the leather armrests on the doors, the center console in dark black Alcantara, and the gear gaiter all feature stitching in the same color. The RS bucket seats with honeycomb stitching and the carbon backrest come with an impressive deep black leather/Dinamica combination with contrasting yellow stitching. Directly below the headrest is RS 4 lettering in the same color. The logos on the entry sills and the RS projection from the entrance LEDs are white.

Matte lettering on the center console indicates each individual car’s sequential number, from 1 to 250. Customers who purchase an RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 can select a white background for the tachometer and speedometer via the MMI – a tribute to the 1994 Audi Avant RS2, where the analog dials initially came in white. Launch Control, which fully exploits the acceleration potential of the RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1, signals the ideal moment to accelerate off the line with its traffic light icons.

Befitting the heritage concept, customers can choose the exclusive option of ordering an Audi exclusive flat-bottom suede steering wheel with center marking from their Audi partner. This is provided with yellow decorative stitching and the upper part of the gearshift is finished in black suede. The price is 2,270 euros. Audi recommends wearing gloves when using this steering wheel.

Exclusive chronograph: Edition to edition

Concurrently with the launch of the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1, Audi collection is introducing the Chronograph RS 4 Avant edition 25 years. The watch mirrors numerous details from the vehicle. For example, it has a carbon dial and yellow details, such as the RS 4 logo, the central stopwatch second hand, and the contrast stitching in the leather strap. Like the special model, the chronograph is also limited to 250 units.

Most powerful Audi RS 5: performance edition2 with 346 kW (470 PS)

The RS 5 is also receiving a power upgrade: The V6 biturbo in the new Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition2 has an output of 346 kW (470 PS) and a maximum torque of 600 Nm. That is an increase of 15 kW (20 PS) compared with the RS 5 Sportback4. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, which is an improvement of 0.2 seconds compared to the RS 5 Sportback4. Its top speed is 300 km/h (186 mph). The Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition2 also comes standard with the RS sport suspension pro with dynamic steering and an improved Torsen differential.

Production, market launch, and pricing

Produced in cooperation with Audi exclusive, the RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 rolls off the line in Ingolstadt alongside the A4, S4, and RS 4. This integration of the limited special edition into regular production emphasizes the flexibility of the production site.

The Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 and the Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition2 are available to order starting June 2024. The Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years1 starts at 142,905 euros; the Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition2 starts at 128,420 euros.

For the first RS 4 model in the B5 series (1999 to 2001), “RS4” was written without a space. This changed with the RS 6 in the C5 series in 2002.

Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 9.9 (23.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 225–224 (362.1–360.5 g/mi); CO2 class: G Audi RS 5 Sportback performance edition: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 9.8–9.7 (24.0–24.2 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 222–220 (357.3–354.1 g/mi); CO2 class: G Audi RS 4 Avant 2.9 TFSI quattro: Fuel consumption (combined): 10.1–9.6 l/100 km; CO2 emissions (combined): 229–217 g/km; CO2 class: G Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9 TFSI quattro: Fuel consumption (combined): 10.0–9.5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions (combined): 226–215 g/km; CO2 class: G

