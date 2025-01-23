Trade shows, rallies, festivals, model car markets – Audi Tradition showcases itself to fans at a variety of events

Lectures, events, and special exhibits at the Audi museum mobile and at the Audi Forum Neckarsulm

Audi Tradition will be attending numerous events again this year and celebrating many anniversaries. It has been 60 years since the Audi brand name was reintroduced. In 1965, the company “with the four rings,” then still called Auto Union GmbH, ended its two-stroke era, introduced a new model with a four-cylinder four-stroke engine, and named it – Audi.

This first post–World War II Audi can be viewed along with other vehicles from the historical AUDI AG collection, for example, on International Museum Day on May 18, in Ingolstadt. What’s more, this year, the Audi museum mobile is celebrating its very own anniversary on Museum Day: its 25th birthday.

The annual program gets underway with the Bremen Classic Motorshow (January 31–February 2). There, Audi Tradition will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Audi A2 and will show a polished aluminum version of the model to mark the occasion. Audi Tradition will also be on hand to answer questions at the Volkswagen Group’s joint stand in Hall 5 for visitors interested in the range of spare parts.

On the same weekend, two-time German rally champion Harald Demuth will pilot a 1984 Audi Sport quattro Rallye at the FAT ICE RACE in Zell am See, Austria (February 1).A desert car on ice: Jutta Kleinschmidt, who in 2001 became the first and to date only woman to win the Dakar Rally, will drive the Audi RS Q e-tron, the car that won the 2024 Dakar, in Zell.Action on the ice continues three weeks later in St. Moritz at The I.C.E. concours d’elegance (February 21-22) where Tom Kristensen will present the Audi quattro Group S, built in 1986, on the frozen Lake St. Moritz.

Development work began as early as 1985 on this special rally car, featuring a tubular space frame, plastic bodywork, and four-valve turbocharged engine with a mid-engine layout. It was intended for use in the Group S category of rallying planned from 1987 onwards, but it was ultimately not used.

The Festival of Speed in Goodwood (July 10–13) attracts motorsport fans from around the world. Audi Tradition will be there to celebrate the first Audi victory at Le Mans 25 years ago – together with Le Mans legends Tom Kristensen and Rinaldo “Dindo” Capello. At the Goodwood Hillclimb, the Auto Union Type 52 driven by Hans-Joachim Stuck, will also be on the starting line along with the Le Mans race cars.

Two weeks after Goodwood, Audi Tradition will take part in another festival: the Eifel Rallye Festival (July 24–26) in Daun. Audi Tradition will also be polishing up vehicles from its historical collection in preparation for classic car rallies, for example the Heidelberg Historic (July 4–5), the Donau Classic (July 18–19), and the Sachsen Classic (August 14–16).

As is tradition, the Audi museum mobile will participate in International Museum Day (May 18) and the Night of the Museums (September 13). Finally, model car markets at the Audi Forum in Neckarsulm (November 9) and Ingolstadt (November 30) are on the event calendar for the latter part of the year.

The dates and latest details for all the events at which Audi Tradition will participate with historic motorcycles or cars and all the events and exhibitions involving the Audi museum mobile can be found on the Audi website and in the Audi Tradition app. The app can be downloaded free of charge from all major app stores for iOS and Android smartphones.

Like this: Like Loading...