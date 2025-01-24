The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have signed a four-year partnership with PUMA Malaysia.

The signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Tan Sri Dato’ Hamidin Mohd Amin, FAM President; Sanjay Roy, Managing Director of PUMA Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Steven Tan, Country Manager of PUMA Malaysia.

The new Harimau Malaya Official Home and Away Jerseys were unveiled, designed in the team’s iconic national colours of yellow and black, symbolizing pride and resilience.

Featuring PUMA’s revolutionary ULTRAWEAVE technology, this jersey is designed to provide lightweight comfort, flexibility, and durability, allowing players to perform at the highest level, whether on the local court or the global stage.

“This collaboration with FAM marks an important milestone for PUMA as we can expand our presence in Malaysian football,” said Sanjay Roy, Managing Director of PUMA Southeast Asia & Oceania.

“This collaboration with PUMA marks a new and exciting chapter for Malaysian football,” said Tan Sri Dato’ Hamidin Mohd Amin, FAM President.

“Their expertise in sportswear innovation and global recognition will not only provide our players with the equipment they need to compete at the highest level but also help foster a deeper connection between the team and the supporters.”

