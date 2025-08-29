The Australian Under-16 Girls’ team has been crowned champions of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 after beating Thailand 1-0 in the final tonight at the Manahan Stadium in Solo.

Following a first-half deadlock, the solitary strike from Theo Mouitys-Mickalad four minutes after the restart gave the Australians the well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Vietnam emerged third in the competition after beating host Indonesia 7-6 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1 with Nazwa Bilbina Putri gifting Vietnam the lead with an own goal just two minutes into the game before Naffeza Ayesha equalised for Indonesia in the 15th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek #VFF

Like this: Like Loading...