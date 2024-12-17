Football Australia has confirmed that the Subway Socceroos will face Japan at Perth Stadium, Perth on Thursday, 5 June 2025 as part of their Round Three AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road To 26 Qualification campaign.

The highly anticipated clash with one of Asia’s powerhouses is set to be a key moment in the Subway Socceroos’ journey to secure their place at FIFA World Cup 2026™ marking what could be their sixth consecutive appearance at international football’s showpiece event to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Australia last faced Japan in Saitama in an away fixture during the October 2024 Men’s FIFA International Window, in what was a tense, tightly fought 1-1 draw.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-face-japan-perth-stadium-world-cup-qualifier

