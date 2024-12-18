Remarkable across both asphalt and gravel events in WRC2 this season, the official C3 Rally2 will continue to shine on the global stage in 2025, this time entrusted to the Rossel brothers, Yohan and Léo.

The #C3Rally2Family stood out in 2024, amassing no less than 135 victories worldwide. This is a testament to the competitiveness and versatility of the C3 Rally2, as well as the quality of service provided by Citroën Racing.

Continuously refined by the dedicated teams at Citroën Racing in close collaboration with customer teams, the Citroën C3 Rally2 underwent key updates in 2024. These improvements bolstered its exceptional speed on asphalt while making it even more competitive on gravel. Now in its seventh year, the C3 Rally2 has proven its reliability and competitiveness, showing it has reached maturity while still offering room for further progress.

These qualities have made the car immensely popular with teams and drivers, enabling it to secure numerous victories throughout 2024. Notably, Yohan Rossel – Florian Barral and Nikolay Gryazin – Konstantin Aleksandrov, Citroën Racing’s official crews in WRC2 this year, helped the Belgian DG Sport Compétition team clinch the WRC2 Team title. With six victories on demanding and diverse terrains such as Monte-Carlo, Croatia, Portugal, Chile, the Central European Rally, and Japan, along with two one-two finishes (Croatia, Chile), multiple podiums, and 90 fastest stage times, the performance level showcased by Nikolay and Yohan—third and fourth in WRC2 respectively—has been exceptional in a highly competitive field.

Building on this fruitful collaboration, Yohan Rossel, once again paired with Arnaud Dunand, will remain Citroën Racing’s official driver in WRC2 for 2025. Driving C3 Rally2s in Yacco livery, he will be joined by his brother Léo and co-driver Guillaume Mercoiret, with both starting their seven-round programs at Monte-Carlo and supported by the expertise of the PH Sport team. Lucas Darmezin and Valentin Augé, winners of the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup 2024, will represent Citroën Racing in the French Rally Championship alongside Yoann Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud. Pablo Sarrazin – Geoffrey Combe and Sarah Rumeau – Julie Amblard, competing with C3 Rally2s in WRC2, the French Rally Championship, and the French Gravel Championship with Iron Lynx and Iron Dames, will receive support from Citroën Racing. The same applies to Réhane Gany – Frank Le Floch for their French Rally Championship program.

The C3 Rally2, which claimed 135 victories in 2024, also has a title to defend in France, where Léo Rossel and Guillaume Mercoiret, in only their second full season in the French Rally Championship, were crowned champions, while the Bonato-Boulloud duo secured the honorary title of vice-champions.

The #C3Rally2Family also excelled in the ERC (2 wins), in Italy (5 wins with Andrea Crugnola-Pietro Ometto), in the Spanish SuperChampionship (Diego Ruiloba as vice-champion), and in Latin America. In Mexico, Ricardo Cordero Jr. and Marco Hernandez were crowned champions for the fifth time, the fourth consecutive time since 2021. They even became the first Mexicans to win an American Rally Championship event, the Oregon Trail Rally, while in Chile, the Heller brothers, Alberto and Pedro, finished first and second in the RC2 Pro championship, with Tadeo Rosselot – Sebastián Olguín clinching the RC2 title.

The #C3Rally2Family’s streak of success didn’t stop there, with a one-two led by Yeray Lemes in the Canary Islands, a new title in Denmark for Kenneth Madsen, a championship win in Côte d’Ivoire (Gary Chaynes), outstanding performances in Belgium where Citroën Racing claimed the constructors’ title, and in New Zealand where Emma Gilmour and Malcolm Read secured third place in the championship. This highlights the versatility of the C3 Rally2, which continues to achieve success worldwide!

Didier Clement: Stellantis Motorsport Customer Racing Sports Director

“The 2024 season was exceptional, thanks to talented drivers like Yohan Rossel and Nikolay Gryazin, who pushed the limits of the C3 Rally2. We thank them for this extraordinary year, marked by six victories and impressive performances. We now look to the future with great enthusiasm. The 2025 program fully embodies Citroën Racing’s commitment to excellence and developing young talent. Yohan Rossel will continue competing at the highest level, while the addition of Léo Rossel, Sarah Rumeau, and Pablo Sarrazin in WRC2 showcases our dedication to nurturing talent from the Stellantis Motorsport promotion programs. This is an ambitious new chapter for our brand and our vision of rallying, focused on performance and fostering the next generation of champions.”

Nikolay Gryazin, 2024 Official Citroën Racing WRC2 Driver

“This year with Citroën Racing has been a valuable experience, with great moments and strong performances from the C3 Rally2. It’s been a pleasure to work with such a committed team, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this journey.”

Yohan Rossel, 2025 Official Citroën Racing WRC2 Driver

“Representing Citroën Racing at the highest level is a tremendous honor and extending my commitment with my brother Léo in 2025 adds a deeply personal and passionate dimension to this challenge. The C3 Rally2 has been phenomenal this season, whether on asphalt or gravel, and I’m excited to continue pushing its limits with a car that keeps evolving and surprising us.”

Léo Rossel, 2025 Official Citroën Racing WRC2 Driver

“Becoming the 2024 French Rally Champion with the C3 Rally2 was an incredible milestone in my career and joining Citroën Racing as an official driver in 2025 is a dream come true. Having grown up in the world of rallying and through the Stellantis Motorsport promotion programs, my journey is a testament to Citroën’s commitment to young talent. I’m ready to take on this new challenge alongside my brother Yohan and continue pushing the limits of this extraordinary car.”

