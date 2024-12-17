Defending champions Thailand are in the semifinals of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 after beating Singapore 4-2 in an exhilarating Group A tie at the National Stadium.

Host Singapore had taken a 2-0 lead off goals from Shawal Anuar in the tenth minute and Faris Ramli (in the 34th minute) before Thailand fought back through Patrik Gustavsson (45th+2) for the score to stand at 2-1 at the break.

Suphanat Muenta then put both teams back on level with the equalising goal in the 52nd as Peeradon Chamratsamee then delivered the lead for the first time in the game for Thailand in injury time (90th+3).

Teerasak Poeiphimai then put the finishing touch for the Thais with their fourth goal of the game (90th+15).

The win gave Thailand the perfect nine points from three matches played.

