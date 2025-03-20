Australia produced a rousing performance to defeat Indonesia 5-1 in their AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Group C tie at the Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday.

The win moved Australia to 10 points and ensured they would stay second in the standings, regardless of Thursday’s other group results.

Indonesia, with Patrick Kluivert in charge as head coach for their first match, remained on five points.

