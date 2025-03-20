On the eve of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 – the first global championships of the year – the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), in partnership with World Athletics, is inviting fans across the world to nominate moments that epitomise fair play with a view to recognising one standout athlete or moment at the World Athletics Awards later this year.

As was the case last year, the nominations period includes all World Athletics Series (WAS) events and Continental Tour events throughout the course of the year.

Following the final WAS event of the year, a jury will be empanelled to review the nominations and judge on a shortlist of five fair play moments in athletics from 2025.

Fans will then be asked to cast their votes through the World Athletics social media channels for the shortlisted moment that they feel best exemplifies fair play. These votes will be combined with the votes from the jury to determine three finalists for the Fair Play Award. The winner will be revealed at the World Athletics Awards later in the year.

To nominate an athlete or moment for the Fair Play Award, please email fairplayaward@worldathletics. org .

Sander Skotheim was the recipient of last year’s award. His fair play moment occurred at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the Norwegian decathlete had been in contention for a medal. Despite the disappointment of no-heighting in the pole vault, meaning that he was no longer in contention for a medal, Skotheim decided to continue competing. In the process he supported his compatriot and the eventual winner Markus Rooth, helping his teammate in the final discipline – the 1500m.

The CIFP was established over 60 years ago to promote the principles of fair play in sport: fair competition, respect, friendship, team spirit, equality and sport without doping. It honours those who respect the written and unwritten rules of sport, which include integrity, solidarity, tolerance, care, excellence and joy, and who set an example for others, on and off the field. The CIFP’s first collaboration with World Athletics dates back to the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris. Twelve awards have been handed out since then.

