Australia came from behind twice to defeat Iraq 3-2 in their AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 quarter-final at the Baoan Sports Centre Stadium on Saturday.Australia will face either Japan or Islamic Republic of Iran in the semi-finals with the win also sealing their spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup Chile 2025, having last appeared at the global stage in 2013. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_asian_cup.html/news/qf-australia-fight-back-to-advance-at-iraq%E2%80%99s-expense-1 #AFF#AFC

