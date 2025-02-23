Saigon Titans have moved up to second in the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025 following their big 8-0 win over Luxury Ha Long at the Q8 Futsal Club Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday. Nguyen Thanh Tam (16th and 18th minute), Nguyen Van Quoc Huy (20th and 27th) and Ly Dang Hung (21st and 33rd) were on a brace each.The rest of the goals for Saigon Titans were scored by Nguyen Lam Gia Tho (34th) and Co Tri Kiet (34th).In the other match of the day, Sahako whitewashed the Ho Chi Minh City Youth team 3-0 with goals from Phan Thanh Nguyen (5th minute), Huynh Mi Woen (7th) and Marco Antonio Moreira (24th). #AFF

