The Australian Women’s Futsal national team will begin their qualifying campaign for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ 2025 today

Under head coach Miles Downie, the team has been placed in Group C against host Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Philippines, and Kuwait.

All matches will be played at Yunusobod Sports Complex, Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Australia will start their campaign against host Turkmenistan today before taking on Kuwait (on Monday, 13 January 2025).

They will then play host Uzbekistan (on Friday, 17 January 2025) and then the final game of the qualifiers against

Philippines (on Sunday, 19 January 2025).

