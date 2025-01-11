Malaysia’s hopes for a home finalist in the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025 came to an end as both doubles pairs, Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, fell in the semifinals at Axiata Arena today.

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun put up a spirited fight in today’s men’s doubles semifinals but ultimately fell to China’s world No. 18 pair, Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi.

The Malaysian duo started strong, clinching the first game in a nail-biting 26-24. However, they lost momentum in the next two games, succumbing 16-21, 15-21.

Despite the loss, Man-Tee have shown remarkable progress this year, breaking their previous streak of early exits at the Malaysia Open to reach the semifinals.

“The Chinese pair were at their best today, breaking our rhythm and defending exceptionally well,” Tee said after the match. Malaysia’s last men’s doubles title at the Malaysia Open was in 2014, won by Goh V Shem and Lim Khim Wah. The 24-year wait for another title continues.

In mixed doubles, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei faced a tough challenge against world No. 1 pair Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping of China. Despite a commendable effort in the first game, the Malaysians were unable to keep pace, losing 19-21, 14-21 in just 50 minutes.

“We rushed some plays in the second set, leading to unnecessary mistakes,” said Chen, as the pair now shifts focus to upcoming tournaments, including the India Open and Indonesia Masters.

Malaysia’s independent pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, also exited the semifinals after a three-game battle against Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

The Malaysians claimed the first game 21-17 but faltered in the next two, losing 12-21, 16-21. China are set to dominate with representative in all five finals tomorrow, cementing their dominance in this year’s tournament.

In the Men’s Singles, China’s Shi Yu Qi faces defending champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a highly anticipated action, a repeat of last year’s final.

Shi advanced to the title match after overcoming compatriot Li Shi Feng 16-21, 21-5, 21-12, while Antonsen secured his spot with a commanding 21-14, 21-14 victory over Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

The Women’s Singles final will see two top seeds battling out with defending champion An Se Young taking on China’s Wang Zhi Yi. An cruised past Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-14, 21-18, while Wang defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-16, 21-12.

In the Women’s Doubles, Japan’s Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto will go head-to-head against China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian in what promises to be an exciting contest.

The Men’s Doubles final will feature a showdown between China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi, and South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae.

The Mixed Doubles final will see China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping taking on Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, in what could be another exciting clash.

Like this: Like Loading...