The CommBank Matildas 2024 international match schedule continues to build with confirmation that Australia will take on Mexico in San Antonio, USA.

In the first meeting between the two nations since 2011, this fixture will be played during the April FIFA Women’s International Window at Toyota Field on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 (local) / Wednesday, 10 April 2024 (AEST).

CommBank Matildas Head Coach, Tony Gustavsson, expressed his keenness to face an opponent that will keep testing the squad and providing opportunities for individual and team progression.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/commbank-matildas-secure-mexico-meeting-april

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...