Australia’s campaign in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 ended following a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final Group A tie on Friday.

Australia finished bottom of the standings after their third consecutive loss, while Cameroon secured their progression to the knockout stage as one of the best third placed sides.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_u-20_womens_world_cup/news/group_a_australia_x-x_cameroon_1.html

#AFF

#AFC

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...