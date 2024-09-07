The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have announced the appointment of Giorgio Pompili Rossi, as the new MFL Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Rossi, who was the former LaLiga Delegate in Malaysia, succeeds Datuk Stuart Ramalingam, whose contract as CEO ended on 31 August 2024.The decision was approved by the MFL Board of Directors during a meeting on 4 September 2024, making Rossi the first foreigner to assume the role of CEO of the MFL.Rossi started his career in 2013 with a commercial agency of Serie A before moving to Spain with LaLiga in 2017.He then expanded his role as LaLiga Delegate from Malaysia to Thailand – covering also Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.“We are very honoured to have Pompili Rossi join the MFL. His background will give a strong impetus to the football industry and we are fully confident in his abilities and expertise to lead as the new CEO,” said MFL President Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan. #AFF

