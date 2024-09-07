Stage 20 of La Vuelta 24 was packed with ascents and with attacks, until Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) made the decisive move on the slopes of Picon Blanco to take his second stage win, ten days after his success in Padron.

The Irishman resisted the return of Enric Mas (Movistar), who increases the pressure on Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), still second in the overall standings ahead of the closing ITT in Madrid. Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) finished 3rd on the day to retain La Roja with significant gaps on the eve of a potential fourth triumph for the Slovenian star.

It’s time for the final mountain showdown of La Vuelta 24: 4,730m of elevation with seven categorised climbs from Villarcayo to Picon Blanco (172km), on the eve of the final ITT in Madrid.

Soler and Vine over the summits

Kasper Asgreen (T-Rex Quick-Step) is the first attacker of the day, not the last. Ten riders lead the way into the first climb of the day (not the last…): Marc Soler, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Marco Frigo (Premier Tech), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny), Carlos Canal (Movistar) Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Harold Tejada and Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma).

Vine goes first atop the first three climbs of the day, Las Estacas de Trueba (cat. 3, km 34.2), Puerto de la Braguia (cat. 3, km 55) and Alto del Caracol (cat. 2, km 74), to take the lead of the provisional KOM standings. But Soler – who appears to be willing to help the Australian take the polka dots – attacks, again and again, and goes first atop the Portillo de Lunada (cat. 1, km 93) and the Portillo de la Sia (cat. 2, km 111.4).

The two UAE Team Emirates riders are level on points (76 each) but the Spaniard has the advantage thanks to his victory at Lagos de Covagonda (categoria especial).

Sivakov opens a gap, Dunbar takes over

Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers and T-Rex Quick-Step up the ante in the bunch. The gap was up to 6 minutes at km 55 but the attackers are reeled in on the sixth ascent of the day, Puerto de los Tornos (cat. 1, km 146.4). Meanwhile, Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) loses three teammates, forced to abandon: Nico Denz, Patrick Gamper and Dani Martinez.

Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) attacks 4.5km away from the summit, with 30km to go to the finish. He opens a gap of 20’’ at the summit, where Vine also takes 2 KOM points, and 1 minute towards the final ascent of the day, Picon Blanco.

Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) attacks with 5km to go and gets back to Sivakov. The Irishman goes solo with 2.5km to go but the likes of Roglic, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) try to hunt him… Still, Dunbar powers to his second La Vuelta 24 stage win, 7’’ ahead of Mas and 10’’ ahead of Roglic.

