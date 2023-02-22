Vietnam match officials have already started training towards the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the V. League.

Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) – the company responsible for the organization of Vietnam’s top-flight professional football – had already completed theoretical training for 50 referees.

The training class for 18 referees starts this week and is part of Phase 2, conducted centrally at the LAB.

At the end of March or April 2023, VPF will organise training on the steps to applying VAR technology – Level 2, complex situations 3-5 minutes long with the application of a 90-minute live match or pre-recorded.

By May or June 2023, referees will be at unofficial matches.

“The Committee has selected 18 referees to attend this training class, including 4 FIFA referees, 12 VFF referees, and 2 FIFA assistants. During the training, the referees and assistants will familiarise themselves with the device, analyse the video in a set of 75 situations provided by FIFA,” said Dang Thanh Ha, VFF’s Head of Referees.

“The referees will then practice analysis based on video technology. For the actual matches, in addition to 4 referees on the field, in the VAR room, we need 1 Referee, 1 VAR Assistant and 1 technician.”

