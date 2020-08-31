Ayeyawady United fell behind in the MPT Myanmar National League (MNL) 2020 when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southern Myanmar as leaders Hantharwady continued their winning run.

Ayeyawady, who are running second at the table, failed to close the gap on leaders Hantharwady when they could only pick up one point against Southern Myanmar.

Thiha Htet Aung had given Ayeyawady the lead after eleven minutes, only for Southern Myanmar to draw level with an Aung Myat Thu’s 22nd minute penalty.

The one point saw Ayeyawady falling behind by three points to leaders Hantharwady, who edged Ispe FC 1-0 last night.

It took a long time but Hantharwady finally scored the winning goal off Emeka Ndubuisi deep in injury time.

RESULTS

Hantharwady beat Ispe FC 1-0

Southern Myanmar drew with Ayeyawady 1-1

Yangon United beat Yadanarbon 3-1

