Ayeyawady FC Women’s Team has been crowned champions of the Myanmar Women’s League 2025/26.

At the end of the nine-team league season, Ayeyawady FC remained undefeated with 40 points, having won 12 matches and drawn four.

ISPE FC were second with 37 points, and Thitsa Aman won third place with 34 points.

In the last match of the season, played before the awarding ceremony, ISPE held Ayeyawady to a scoreless draw at the Thuwunna Stadium.

The Top Scorer Award went to Zin Moe Pyae from Yangon United with 22 goals.

