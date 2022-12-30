Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey will have to balance his squad while Laos’ Michael Weiss wants to finish well when the two sides clash in Group B of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 later this afternoon at the Thuwunna Stadium.

With several players injured and with Nanda Kyaw suspended for a red card offence, Hey said that the team will also have to consider that some players are on one yellow card offense.

“We had some rest days but we have some players injured and also the suspension on Nanda meant that we have only 20 players on the roster,” said Hey.

“Also we have to be careful too as some players are on one yellow card offence which means that it might affect our squad when we play Vietnam next.

“The performance against Malaysia and Singapore was good and the spirit is massive in the squad. We want to win (this game against Laos) in front of our home fans.”

In the meantime, Weiss said the “team is getting better in spite of the three defeats.”

“It has been tiring to play several matches in a row but we are still trying hard to get something from this last game (against Myanmar),” he added.

“I thought that we did well against Singapore and really, we could have won that game but for some mistakes.”

