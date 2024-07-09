The 2024 Tour de France recommences with a 187.3 km route from Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond on Stage 10, which is expected to provide another opportunity for the sprinters.

Heading through the Sologne forest, it would be very difficult to predict the outcome of this stage in adverse weather conditions, though the forecast looks for fairly good for Tuesday’s return to action, after the first rest day.

Still crosswinds could be a factor on the final 60km, so the GC favourites will have to remain vigilant.Ultimately, it’s anticipated that this will be a day for the sprinters again, just as it was the last time a Tour de France stage finish was hosted by Saint-Amand-Montrond in 2013.

On that occasion Mark Cavendish prevailed to take the 25th Tour stage win of his remarkable career. Now with the all-time stage victory record in the bag courtesy of his historic 35th win last week in Saint-Vulbas, the Astana Qazaqstan rider may be able to add to his record bouquet tally on the tenth day of racing.

To do that he will have to beat the current holder of the green jersey Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty) and the other big guns, such as last year’s sprint king Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Alula) – already a stage winner at this year’s Tour, courtesy of his Stage 6 success in Dijon.

Keep an eye out too for the likes of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility), Fabio Jakobsen (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech), Arnaud Demare (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) and Byran Coquard (Cofidis). www.letour.fr

Like this: Like Loading...