The limited-edition Audi RS 6 Avant GT1 represents the pinnacle of its model series. With its exclusive exterior and interior details, the special edition model pays homage to the legendary Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO racing car from 1989. The RS 6 Avant GT in Nardo Grey appears in the impressive surroundings of the United States West Coast. With typical Audi performance thanks to quattro all-wheel drive, a five-cylinder engine, and sensational appearance, the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO conquered the racetracks of North America at the end of the 1980s. Today, the victorious vehicle inspires the new top model of another icon from Audi’s portfolio: the Audi RS 6 Avant GT1. New photos show the special model, limited to 660 cars, against the backdrop of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the unmistakable nature of the surrounding landscape.As the second-largest car market in the world, the USA is an important growth market for Audi. The company wants to strengthen its brand in North America and sees the region as one of three pillars worldwide. Ten new market launches will follow by 2026 as part of this strategy. Now in its fourth generation, the Audi RS 6 Avant2 enjoys cult status in the USA.The following picture gallery offers a selection of new images of the Audi RS 6 Avant GT1 in Nardo Grey and Arkona White, together with the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO.

1. Audi RS 6 Avant: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.7–12.1 (18.5–19.4 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 289–276 (465–444 g/mi); CO 2 class: G2. Audi RS 6 Avant GT: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.7–12.2 (18.5–19.3 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 289–277 (465–445 g/mi); CO 2 class: G