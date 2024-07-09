DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 06: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Korea’s Byeong Hun An intends to keep his foot on the gas starting at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick as he seeks to savour a summer to remember. With The Open Championship, which is the year’s final major, and Paris Olympic Games to follow after the conclusion of this week’s US$9 million showpiece, the in-form An hopes to shine against the stars of the game to sweeten what has been a stellar 2024 season thus far. “I was able to finish strong here last year, so I’m pretty confident coming out this week,” said An, who finished tied third only behind winner Rory McIlroy and runner-up Robert MacIntyre a year ago. “I love links golf. Of course, you may have some difficulty with the bunkers and hazards but I love it and I think I’ll have some fun here. You need to have some luck too. If I do, I’m hoping to have another great week.” This season, An, 32, has accumulated five top-10s, including one runner-up and a third place finish, and currently ranks 10th on the FedExCup points list. He also hopes to snap his streak of never qualifying for the TOUR Championship, the Playoffs Finale exclusive to the top-30 players, since making his TOUR debut in 2017. An’s career renaissance is linked closely to the work done with swing coach Sean Foley where the partnership began in 2021, and has helped create consistency in his game as proven by the fact he has missed only three cuts all season. “I think I can rate my game as being eight to nine, from out of 10. Of course this is when I’m really on good golf. But as you know, the game has ups and downs but compared to one or two years ago, my consistency is better. I can rate myself as six to eight overall whereas previously, I would give myself three to eight. I’m playing decent golf. Not super perfect but pretty good,” said An. A return to the Olympic Games following his debut in Rio in 2016 is something that An is excited about. His parents, Jae Hyung Ahn and Zhimin Jiao, were medalists in table tennis at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, which An has often said he hopes to emulate their medal-winning feats. “I want to play my usual golf. I think that will give me a chance. From this week, I hope to get into some momentum that I can use for Paris and through the FedExCup Playoffs. It’s such an honor to be part of the Olympic Games. Of course, it will not be easy but I’m going to believe in myself and my game,” said An, who finished tied 11th in Rio. With this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, which is jointly sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, featuring three leading Korean PGA Tour golfers in Jeongwoo Ham, Junghwan Lee and Sanghyun Park, An will be rooting for his compatriots to sparkle at The Renaissance.

“I think this opportunity is really important. This is huge for them. It is never been easy to come straight to the PGA TOUR. There are not many opportunities like this and I think it is great for them,” said An.

