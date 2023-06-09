The quartet have passed their medical checks for the Italian GP while Marini is set to be reviewed after Friday’s opening session
After passing medical checks on Thursday at Mugello, Francesco Bagnaia, his Ducati Lenovo Team teammate Enea Bastianini and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira have been declared fit for the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley.
That means we’ll see the quartet back on their machines for Practice 1 on Friday morning after their respective injury troubles.
Meanwhile, after a post-French GP check-up revealed Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) had sustained a right wrist trapezium bone injury in his Sunday crash, the Italian is set to be reviewed after the opening session of his home GP.
MotoGP™ P1 kicks off at 10:45 local time (GMT+2) at the iconic Mugello.