Shaneesa Shahidi lived up to her top billings in the Under-16 Girls’ Singles when she stormed into the semifinals of Group A of the Second Leg of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023.

The Melaka lass overcame Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan 21-15, 21-8 in the quarterfinals that lasted some 33 minutes here in Kuantan.

Shaneesa’s opponent in the semifinals tomorrow would be third seed Eng Ler Qi, who beat Ng Hui Min 21-11, 21-11 in the quarterfinals today.

Second seed Christine Lam Mei He, who hails from Penang, was not fully tested in her 21-19, 21-13 win over Ho Jia Ning.

With the win, Christine will take on Lim Zhi Shin, who beat Kalishvaran Nilasha 21-17, 21-10.

In the U16 Boys’ Singles, top-ranked Branson Hee Hek Fung was made to work hard for his 21-12, 24-22 victory over Wan Muhammad Darwisy Wan Hadelee in 35 minutes.

Branson’s opponent in the semifinals is Nixon Ang Jia Shen, who was in a three-set battle against Tiew Yi Cheng before winning 21-13, 20-22, 21-16.

Second seed Roslie Razeeq Danial booked his place in the next round after beating Ee Jian Han Ryan 24-22, 21-3, where he will now take on fourth-seed Tiew Wei Jie next.

Wei Jie did not have it easy against Chew Zu Yenn before winning 12-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 82 minutes.

In the meantime in the semifinals of the U16 Girls’ Doubles tomorrow, fourth seeds Kalishvaran Nilasha-Kumaresan Reesha will be up against Cheng Pei En-Leong Jing Ee as Chloe Yeo Feng Yun-Ng Wen Xi take on Joinne Lee -Lim Zhi Shin in the other tie.

On the other hand in the semifinals of the U16 Boys’ Doubles, Branson Hee and partner Roslie will be up against Thiagaraja Naddar Shahen-Yusuf Daneel M Luqman Hakim.

The other tie will see top seeds Loh Chee Kiat-Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar up against Lim Sheng Yin-Loh Kim Sheng.

